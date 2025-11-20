Politics | President Trump Trump Calls Video Released by 6 Dems 'Punishable by Death' President accuses them of 'seditious behavior' after they encouraged troops to defy orders By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Nov 20, 2025 11:17 AM CST Copied President Trump speaks during the Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Trump is steaming mad over a video made by six Democratic lawmakers, accusing them of "seditious behavior" that is "punishable by death." The details: The video: The Democratic video is addressed to US troops and members of the intelligence community, and it encourages them to "refuse illegal orders" to go after "American citizens," reports Politico. "Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this Constitution," they say. "Right now, the threats to our Constitution aren't just coming from abroad, but from right here at home. Our laws are clear—you can refuse illegal orders." The six: Sens. Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, along with Reps. Jason Crow, Chrissy Houlahan, Maggie Goodlander, and Chris Deluzio are in the video. All are either military vets or worked in national security roles. The lawmakers did not specify which orders they deem to be illegal. Trump: "Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL" the president wrote in a series of Truth Social posts on Thursday. "Their words cannot be allowed to stand—We won't have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET." Another: "It's called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL," per Newsweek. Death? In the most stark post, Trump declared: "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!" He also reposted several slams of the Democrats, including one reading, "HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD!!" Justice Department: On Wednesday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department would take a "very close look" at the video, describing it as a "disgusting and inappropriate display of supposed leadership from the Democrat Party," per CNN. Read These Next He was an Olympian. Now he's the FBI's most wanted. Disturbing turn of events in case of a teen found dead on a cruise. Earhart experts not exactly excited about the latest document dump. Longtime Simpsons character is 'dead as a doornail.' Report an error