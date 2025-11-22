JFK's Granddaughter Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

Tatiana Schlossberg, a granddaughter of President John F. Kennedy, announced Saturday that she has terminal cancer. In an essay published in the New Yorker , Schlossberg, 35, wrote that she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia on May 25, 2024—the day she gave birth to her second child. Doctors noticed an unusually high white blood cell count after her delivery and soon confirmed the cancer, which includes a rare mutation known as Inversion 3. The subtype is considered an unfavorable abnormality for prognosis, NBC News reports. Schlossberg spent five weeks at Columbia Presbyterian hospital after her diagnosis before beginning home chemotherapy.

"During the latest clinical trial, my doctor told me that he could keep me alive for a year, maybe," wrote Schlossberg, who had enrolled in the trial for CAR T-cell therapy. She's also undergone a bone-marrow transplant at Memorial Sloan Kettering, where she spent more than 50 days. "My first thought was that my kids, whose faces live permanently on the inside of my eyelids, wouldn't remember me." Schlossberg and her husband, George Moran, have a 3-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter. A writer and former New York Times science reporter, Schlossberg thanked her family members, saying they've helped care for her children and spent time at her bedside.

Her essay was published on the 62nd anniversary of her grandfather's assassination. "For my whole life, I have tried to be good, to be a good student and a good sister and a good daughter, and to protect my mother and never make her upset or angry," Schlossberg added, per People. Caroline Kennedy was a child when her father, the president, was assassinated. Her brother, John F. Kennedy Jr., was killed in a plane crash in 1999. "Now I have added a new tragedy to her life, to our family's life, and there's nothing I can do to stop it," Schlossberg wrote.