Lawsuit: United Is Hawking 'Windowless Window Seats'

United Airlines is seeking to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit with the argument that "window seats" don't necessarily have windows. In a motion filed in federal court in San Francisco, United argued that the term "window seat" simply refers to a seat next to the wall of the aircraft, and is not a guarantee of an actual window. "The use of the word 'window' in reference to a particular seat cannot reasonably be interpreted as a promise that the seat will have an exterior window view," attorneys for the airline say in a motion to dismiss, per People .

The lawsuit alleges United misled passengers by selling "window seats" without a window for a premium. "When passengers book and pay more for a window seat, they expect their seat to have a window," says Carter Greenbaum, the attorney for the plaintiffs. "Customers deserve more than empty promises and United's word games." However, the airline says its contract of carriage, which passengers agree to when buying tickets, contains no promise of an exterior window view. It also cites federal law that generally blocks passengers from suing over airline fees and surcharges, including those for preferred seats.

An amended complaint filed in October argues many passengers are willing to pay extra for a window due to the comfort it provides, particularly for those who fear flying, or experience anxiety, claustrophobia, or motion sickness. "Whatever the motivation for buying a window, had plaintiffs and the punitive class members known that they were buying windowless window seats, they would have not selected them at all, much less paid extra for them," the complaint states. Plaintiffs are suing for breach of contract, breach of implied contract, and promissory estoppel. A similar lawsuit has been filed against Delta Airlines in New York federal court, per Reuters.