Iowa City's Bus Experiment Has Been a Remarkable Success

Iowa City has discovered a simple way to clear traffic and cut emissions: free buses. Since August 2023, the city has done away with bus fares as part of a pilot program that's been hailed as such a success the City Council has extended it for another year. The New York Times reports ridership is up 18% over pre-pandemic levels (a figure made more impressive when you consider US transit ridership on average sits at 15% below pre-pandemic levels). City streets are less congested—officials say 1.8 million fewer miles were driven—and carbon dioxide emissions have dropped by 24,000 metric tons a year, akin to taking 5,200 cars off the road.

The program, originally funded by COVID relief funds, is now paid for by a 1% hike in utility taxes and a $1 increase in public parking rates. Downtown businesses, which supported the move, say it brings more people into the city center and helps workers save on transportation. Free city buses remain rare in the US, but Iowa City's experience is drawing attention, especially as bigger cities like New York debate similar ideas. And more bus passengers haven't led to slower bus travel. Quite the opposite: With riders no longer scrambling to get their money out when they board, things are speedier. On-time arrivals are up 13%, and bus drivers say the job is less stressful without fare disputes to contend with.

As for whether Iowa City's bus rides will be free for good, city officials aren't giving a definitive yes or no. Iowa City Transit Director Darian Nagle-Gamm said in July that the viability and "financial sustainability" of the program will be assessed on an annual basis, and pegged the lack of certainty on "unknowns" in local, state, and federal funding, per the Iowa City Press-Citizen.