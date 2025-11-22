As Peace Plan Hits Opposition, Trump Leaves an Opening

President says Zelensky can take it or leave it but also says proposal isn't his final offer
Posted Nov 22, 2025 5:30 PM CST
As Peace Plan Hits Opposition, Trump Leaves an Opening
A photograph of a killed man stands among the lamps near a residential building that was heavily damaged by a Russian strike on Ternopil, Ukraine, on Friday.   (AP Photo/Vlad Kravchuk)

European leaders drew up a counterproposal to the US plan to stop the war over Ukraine on Saturday as Republican senators criticized the terms and President Trump said President Volodymyr Zelensky can either agree to them or "continue to fight his little heart out." At the same time, as opposition gelled, Trump seemed to leave room for negotiation. Developments include:

  • A European effort: More than a dozen European leaders in South Africa for a Group of 20 meeting described Trump's plan as "a basis which will require additional work" and drafted their own, the Washington Post reports. The leaders released a statement saying they're "concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack." Although they didn't break from diplomatic language, per the New York Times, the Europeans made clear they remain solidly supportive of Ukraine.

  • GOP pushback: Sen. Lindsey Graham posted on X that several parts of the US proposal "are very problematic and can be made better." One involves "the fate of the almost 20,000 Ukrainian children kidnapped" by Russia, he said. Sen. Roger Wicker posted, "This so-called 'peace plan' has real problems, and I am highly skeptical it will achieve peace," per the Post. Sen. Mitch McConnell's post said "rewarding Russian butchery would be disastrous to America's interests."
  • Trump's waffle: Although he said Saturday that Zelensky can take it or leave it, Trump also said his plan is "not my final offer," per NBC News. "One way or the other, we have to get it ended," the president said.

  • Zelensky's message: In a video posted to social media on Saturday, Zelensky did not sound agreeable to the US proposal, even as a starting point. "We must ensure that nowhere in Europe or the world does the principle prevail that crimes against people and humanity, against states and nations, can ever be rewarded in any way or forgiven," he said.
  • Ahead: A US delegation including Secretary of State Marco Rubio is to meet Ukrainian officials on Sunday in Geneva, Politico reports. Representatives of France, Germany, and the UK will participate in the talks, per the Post.

