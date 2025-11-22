As Peace Plan Hits Opposition, Trump Leaves an Opening

European leaders drew up a counterproposal to the US plan to stop the war over Ukraine on Saturday as Republican senators criticized the terms and President Trump said President Volodymyr Zelensky can either agree to them or "continue to fight his little heart out." At the same time, as opposition gelled, Trump seemed to leave room for negotiation. Developments include:

A European effort: More than a dozen European leaders in South Africa for a Group of 20 meeting described Trump's plan as "a basis which will require additional work" and drafted their own, the Washington Post reports. The leaders released a statement saying they're "concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack." Although they didn't break from diplomatic language, per the New York Times, the Europeans made clear they remain solidly supportive of Ukraine.