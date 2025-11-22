Trump's Next Project: Andrews Golf Courses

President Trump said Saturday he's enlisted golf great Jack Nicklaus to spruce up the courses at Joint Base Andrews—adding a site long known as the "president's golf course" to his list of construction projects. "We're doing some fix-up of the base, which it needs," Trump told reporters outside the White House before boarding Marine One and taking an aerial tour of the Courses at Andrews, the AP reports. He added: "I'm meeting with the greatest Jack Nicklaus. He's involved in trying to bring their recreational facility back."

Located in Maryland, about 15 miles from the White House, Andrews houses Air Force One. Gerald R. Ford was the first president to golf there in 1974, but the facility was most recently a favorite of Barack Obama. An 11th Force Support Squadron asset, the facilities include three 18-hole golf courses, three practice putting greens, two private practice areas and a driving range, according to the Andrews website. Trump said at least two of the courses could get facelifts. Nicklaus won 18 professional majors and 73 times on the PGA Tour.

The Nicklaus Design firm features a team that has completed more than 425 courses in 40 states and more than 45 countries. Trump said Saturday that the base at Andrews "was a great place that's been destroyed over the years through lack of maintenance." He added, "So we'll fix that up, and Jack will be the architect and he'll design it." Trump's comments immediately raised questions about who is paying Nicklaus, and how much such design services might cost. Also, given that Andrews is military property, who pays for improvements to its golf courses or other parts of its grounds was also unclear. Andrews deferred queries to the White House, which didn't respond to a request for more details.