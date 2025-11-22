Leaders Open G20 Summit by Defying Absent US

World leaders from the Group of 20 rich and developing economies broke with tradition and adopted a declaration at the start of their summit in South Africa on Saturday despite opposition from the US, which is boycotting the two-day talks in a diplomatic rift with the host country. A spokesperson for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the leaders' declaration was adopted unanimously by the other members at the start of the talks in Johannesburg, the AP reports. The 122-point declaration urges more global action on issues that specifically affect poor countries, like climate-related disasters and sovereign debt levels, and was promoted by the host nation as a victory for the first G20 summit held in Africa.