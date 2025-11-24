Pioneering Slow Food Chef Skye Gyngell Dies at 62

Skye Gyngell, the influential chef who championed the slow food movement and built a Michelin-starred restaurant in a London garden, has died at the age of 62, the Guardian reports. Gyngell, originally from Sydney, was celebrated for her dedication to local and seasonal ingredients, most notably at the acclaimed Petersham Nurseries Cafe in Richmond, which she transformed from a garden site into a widely acclaimed dining destination. Per the Standard , Gyngell "ushered in a new era" for Michelin-starred restaurants, with her win being the first of a number of "more relaxed venues" to be awarded a star.

A statement from her family and friends described her as a "culinary visionary" who inspired chefs and food growers around the world to connect food with the land. She leaves "a remarkable legacy," the statement read. Gyngell's influence reached across continents, with fellow chefs and public figures paying tribute to her impact. Jamie Oliver called her "an amazing woman and incredible cook," while Cyrus Todiwala described her as "a great culinary leader."

Born to a well-known Australian broadcaster father, Gyngell initially studied law before shifting to cooking. She trained in Paris and worked in top kitchens in London, including under Anton Mosimann at the Dorchester. She embraced the slow food movement, which advocates for traditional cooking and ethical sourcing. She was the first Australian woman to be awarded a Michelin star, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Beyond restaurants, Gyngell taught, catered for high-profile clients, and served as food editor at Vogue. She later opened Spring at Somerset House and ran two additional restaurants at Heckfield Place in Hampshire, where Marle earned a green Michelin star for sustainability. Gyngell was diagnosed last year with Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare skin cancer, which temporarily affected her sense of taste and smell. She is survived by two daughters. Her death came just days after the death of her mother, noted interior designer Ann Barr, was announced, 9Honey reports.