UK Guy's Love Actually-Style Proposal Wins Christmas

Christmas at a century-old Liverpool movie house came with a bonus feature not listed on the marquee. When Woolton Picture House, the city's oldest surviving cinema, briefly reopened for a Christmas run after shuttering in 2020, 26-year-old Jacob Molloy decided it was the ideal place to propose to his girlfriend of a decade, Lucy Agate, reports the BBC . The pair had their first date at the venue and returned on Christmas Eve to watch a sold-out screening of It's a Wonderful Life, with Agate unaware that Molloy had arranged for something after the movie's last scene.

As the film ended, Molloy appeared on the big screen in a prerecorded segment, standing with a pile of handwritten cue cards in a nod to the famous doorstep scene in Love Actually. The cards built up to "a question," and when the lights went up, the off-screen Jacob got down on one knee in the aisle and proposed, to the applause of other theatergoers. Agate answered in the affirmative, luckily aligning with Jacob's final cue card, which read, "She said yes." (Check out what went down here.)

The cinema itself has been in stop-start mode since closing during the pandemic. It reopened for a 12-day Christmas program before shutting again for major refurbishment in the new year. Plans are to turn it into a cultural arts venue, with movie screenings, live shows, and more, per the Liverpool Echo. The newly engaged couple say they plan to travel in 2026 and are eyeing a wedding toward the end of next year.