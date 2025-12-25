Travel  | 
Countries Americans Are Looking to Visit in 2026

Czech Republic is looking especially popular
The river Vltava (Moldau) travels around the city of Pesky Krumlov, Czech Republic, on Aug. 20, 2024.   (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Eastern Europe might want to ready itself for an influx of American visitors in the coming year. Kayak looked at US-based searches for flights to international destinations in 2026, and ferreted out locales that are trending, or seeing the biggest jumps in interest, reports Axios. "People are looking for ... that next place that may offer some more affordability, fewer crowds, and a quintessential European experience," says Kate Williams, Kayak travel trends expert. "And that's what these destinations all have in common." The top 10 (well, 12 with a couple of ties) with the percentage increase:

  1. Czech Republic, +179%
  2. Bulgaria, +136%
  3. Hungary, +86%
  4. Albania, +66%
  5. (tie) Romania; Bosnia and Herzegovina, +61
  6. Saint Lucia, +52%
  7. (tie) Jordan, Egypt, +49%
  8. Sri Lanka, +47%
  9. New Zealand, +38%
  10. Hong Kong, +37%

More specifically, the site found that Christchurch, New Zealand, is the fastest-growing destination for US travelers, with 194% spike in interest compared to last year, per Travel and Tour World.

