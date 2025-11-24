MMA Fighter Dead at 31 After Collapsing in Ring

An MMA fighter died hours after collapsing during a match in Chicago Friday. Isaac Johnson, 31, was injured and collapsed during the third round of his fight at the Matador Fighter Challenge, held at Cicero Stadium on Friday night, People reports. An ambulance was called at 8:38pm, and Johnson was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just after midnight.

This was his first Muay Thai boxing match, according to reports. Event promoter Joe Goytia said Johnson had passed the required state physical before competing. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said an autopsy will be conducted to determine his cause of death, and the Cicero Police Department is also investigating, NBC 5 Chicago reports. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation is investigating the incident and said it will review the circumstances around Johnson's death.

"This is a post I hoped to never make. Last night, one of the fighters in our event, Isaac Johnson, collapsed towards the end of his fight. Medical attention was given by medical staff on hand and he was transported to hospital," Goytia wrote on Facebook, noting that he was informed of Johnson's death around 1:30am Saturday. "I don't have the words to express how I feel right now, all I can say is my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and teammates. We will know more as the medical report is released."