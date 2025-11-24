As Electric Bills Rise, So Do Power Shutoffs

The Washington Post is out with a story that has a sobering takeaway: As electricity prices soar, more Americans are seeing their utilities shut off. A few stats from the piece tell the tale:
- No national data on shutoffs exists, but a snapshot of 11 states shows that disconnections increased in at least eight of them over the past year, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.
- The problem is particularly acute in places like New York City, where residential shutoffs in August were five times higher than the previous year. In Pennsylvania, shutoffs are up 21% this year, with more than 270,000 households losing electricity as average bills climb 13%.