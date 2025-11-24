As Electric Bills Rise, So Do Power Shutoffs

The Washington Post is out with a story that has a sobering takeaway: As electricity prices soar, more Americans are seeing their utilities shut off. A few stats from the piece tell the tale:

No national data on shutoffs exists, but a snapshot of 11 states shows that disconnections increased in at least eight of them over the past year, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

The problem is particularly acute in places like New York City, where residential shutoffs in August were five times higher than the previous year. In Pennsylvania, shutoffs are up 21% this year, with more than 270,000 households losing electricity as average bills climb 13%.