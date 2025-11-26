Olympic Flame Gets Off to a Dreary Start

The Olympic flame began its journey Wednesday to the Milan Cortina Winter Games—missing a little of its usual magic, per the AP . Bad weather lashing western Greece forced organizers to move the torch-lighting ceremony indoors, from Olympia's ancient stadium and temples to a nearby museum. The flame is lit by focusing the sun's rays with a concave mirror. But with skies overcast, officials used a backup flame kindled during a brief spell of sunshine at Monday's rehearsal. The sun ultimately made an appearance over rain-soaked Olympia on Wednesday during the indoor ceremony.

Greek rower Petros Gaidatzis launched the torch relay, which, after reaching Italy on Dec. 4, will be carried for a distance of 7,500 miles across all 110 Italian provinces by about 10,000 runners. It will reach Milan's San Siro Stadium in time for the opening ceremony of the competition, to run Feb. 6-22. Italy is hosting its third Winter Games, but preparations have been plagued by cost overruns and construction setbacks. Organizers say there's plenty for fans to look forward to: a program featuring 116 medal events, the debut of ski mountaineering, higher female participation, and the return of NHL players to Olympic hockey.