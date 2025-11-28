Neighbors Now Have Air Traffic That Was Over Mar-a-Lago

A new no-fly zone over Mar-a-Lago is causing headaches for residents of Palm Beach, Florida, where President Trump's estate is now surrounded by restricted airspace—even when he's not in town. The Secret Service quietly imposed the 24/7 flight ban on Oct. 20, diverting all outgoing flights from Palm Beach International Airport away from Mar-a-Lago and over other neighborhoods, the Washington Post reports. The agency says the move is necessary for the president's safety, but residents and local officials are questioning why the restrictions are in place when Trump isn't at the estate.

The new flight paths have brought a constant stream of jet noise and pollution to historic neighborhoods that were previously spared, frustrating homeowners who say their quality of life—and property values—are taking a hit. "It's thundering," says Nancy Pullum, who chairs the Citizens' Committee on Airport Noise. For years, Palm Beach County and the airport have negotiated with residents and groups over flight paths. People moved in or away based on air traffic. A real estate agent said homes in a flight path are priced up to 20% lower. "They paid more money not to be in a flight path for a reason," Don Todorich said.

Trump has a history of battling jet noise at Mar-a-Lago, having sued the county and airport three times over the flight paths. The FAA's move gives him what he wanted: no more planes over Mar-a-Lago. Neighbors understand why Trump didn't want planes over his home. "You can't hear the TV," one said, per WPEC. "You can't hear our conversation in my house." Another said, "Eight or 9 o'clock one evening, my house is filled with the smell of jet fuel." Local officials, residents, and Democratic US Rep. Lois Frankel are seeking answers from the Secret Service.