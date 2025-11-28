Lawyer Charged With Trying to Kill Her Husband With Fentanyl

A 74-year-old Alabama attorney is accused of repeatedly trying to fatally poison her husband with fentanyl, according to newly released court documents. Sara Baker of Cullman was arrested Tuesday night and faces 11 felony charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, three counts of attempted murder, domestic violence, elder abuse, and several drug-related offenses, AL.com reports. The couple has been married for 30 years, per WVTM .

Authorities said Baker put fentanyl in James Doyle Baker's food or drink on three occasions in September. The criminal complaint indicates that Baker is accused of conspiring with others to obtain the fentanyl. A 39-year-old woman listed as a witness in the case against Baker is a client of Baker's; another indictment accuses the witness of swallowing fentanyl in attempt to destroy evidence. Baker was released from the Cullman County Detention Center after posting a $400,000 property bond, per AL.com.