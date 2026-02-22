US  | 
Best States for Retirees Who Want to Stay Healthy

New Hampshire tops the Barron's list of best US states to retire to for your health
Posted Feb 22, 2026 12:38 PM CST
A place that has plenty of sunshine, manageable taxes, and pickleball may be attractive draws for seniors seeking out their retirement oasis—hence why many Americans pack up to spend their golden years in, say, Florida or Arizona. But as Barron's points out, it's easy to forget one of the most important criteria of all when looking for where you'll hunker down to age gracefully: how your health will fare. The outlet took a closer look at such factors as access to doctors, the cost of health insurance and health care, and even climate change, as extreme heat and air pollution can cause health issues. The best state for health-conscious retirees, based on the Barron's analysis: New Hampshire. The top 10 states to consider once you've punched a time clock for the last time:

  1. New Hampshire
  2. Massachusetts
  3. Vermont
  4. Utah
  5. Minnesota
  6. Washington
  7. Florida
  8. Arizona
  9. Texas
  10. New Mexico
Read more on the deciding factors here. (On the flip side, these states are where you should consider having a baby.)

