More TV Viewers Are Going Rogue With These Shiny Boxes

Farmers markets and church festivals aren't just selling pickles and crafts anymore—they're part of a booming gray market, where you can also now go to get "free" TV. Per the Verge, devices like SuperBox and vSeeBox—plain-looking Android-centered streaming boxes sold for a few hundred dollars—have quietly spread across the US, promising lifetime access to live sports, premium channels, and on-demand movies without monthly fees. The boxes themselves are legal, but they're designed to be a front door to clearly illegal pirate services like "Blue TV" and "Heat," offering thousands of channels via apps that mimic Sling, Hulu, and Netflix platforms.