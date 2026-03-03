The Dangers of a Gilded Age Are Already Seen Here

In Wyoming's Teton County, home of the highest wealth inequality in the nation, the average single-family home sells for $7 million—and the morgue is in a garage. That's the contrast the New York Times' Katie Benner, Steven Rich, Mike Baker, and John Branch lay out in a sweeping look at how Jackson Hole has become both a magnet for America's richest residents and, they argue, an early glimpse of the country's next Gilded Age. The Times traces how Trump-era tax cuts, booming stock markets, and the pandemic's asset surge helped push the number of US billionaires above 900 and supercharged fortunes like Joe Ricketts', whose wealth jumped from $1 billion to $8 billion.