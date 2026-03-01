Teen Prodigy Is Dominating Women's Jiu-Jitsu

A 19-year-old with pigtails is one of jiu-jitsu's fastest-rising stars—and challenging one of combat sports' most macho narratives. Texas Monthly reports that Helena Crevar is already the top-ranked and highest-paid athlete in women's no-gi Brazilian jiu-jitsu, boasting 354 fights and just seven losses. Too young to order a cocktail and still living with her parents, she's compressed what is often a five-year climb from purple belt to black belt into just nine months. Under legendary coach John Danaher, she's become both a technical prodigy and a rising brand, with her colorful fight suits and high ponytails helping to draw nearly 400,000 Instagram followers. "What she has done, it's unprecedented," says world champion Xande Ribeiro. "I don't think anyone can ever reproduce [it]."

Crevar's rise mirrors Austin's emergence as a global jiu-jitsu hub after elite fighters relocated to Texas during the pandemic. Born in Las Vegas to Serbian immigrants, she was homeschooled and steered into multiple sports before discovering BJJ at eight. Once shy and bullied, she became obsessed with strategy, returning to gyms where she'd been beaten and studying techniques with almost eerie precision. She finished 307 matches by submission and recently won a $100,000 purse at a major tournament—still half what male champions earned, but record-setting for a woman. "She was like an android," recalls early coach Ruben Delgadillo. "If you told her to move three inches to the left, she'd move exactly three inches to the left."

Her dominance also complicates claims—voiced by figures like Mark Zuckerberg—that jiu-jitsu cultivates "masculine energy." Structural inequities remain, from smaller purses to fewer matches, yet Crevar routinely bests male sparring partners and has become the sport's first true female star, earning a living from grappling full-time. Losses will come, she says, but they won't define her. Watching her compete reveals precision and fluidity more than brute force. "It's a rough sport—a fighting sport," she says, "but maybe not masculine—girls can do it as well." Read the full story at Texas Monthly.