Ancient Wonder of the World Will Rise Again

Digital twin project uses underwater scans to reconstruct the Lighthouse of Alexandria
Posted Feb 9, 2026 8:42 AM CST
Ancient World Wonder Is Being Rebuilt—Digitally
An 18th-century illustration, purported to show the Lighthouse of Alexandria.   (Wikimedia Commons/Johann Bernhard Fischer von Erlach)

A long-vanished giant of the ancient world is being digitally reconstructed for modern eyes, block by painstaking block. The New York Times reports on the Pharos Project, a French- and Egyptian-led effort to virtually rebuild the Lighthouse of Alexandria, the 460-foot beacon that once rivaled the Great Pyramid in height and prestige before earthquakes finished it off in the 14th century. Archaeologist Isabelle Hairy and her team have spent four years documenting about 5,000 submerged fragments scattered across 18 acres of murky seafloor off modern Alexandria, then using photogrammetry to assemble a 3D "twin" of the structure, dubbed the seventh wonder of the ancient world.

The work is reshaping what scholars thought they knew. Massive limestone and granite blocks—some up to 80 tons—show sophisticated interlocking techniques, and newly examined doorways and pylons refine estimates of the lighthouse's scale and design. The project also uncovered a staggering 26 feet of local sea level rise since the third century BC. Hairy says the digital reconstruction could take generations, but outside historians already say it confirms that ancient writers weren't exaggerating about this colossal structure, which would've been visible nearly 40 miles from shore. For the full dive into the ongoing reconstruction, assisted by experts from many fields, read the original piece in the New York Times.

