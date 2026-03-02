Kuwait Mistakenly Downs 3 US Fighter Jets

Crews are OK after friendly fire incidents
Posted Mar 2, 2026 5:47 AM CST
Kuwait Mistakenly Downs 3 US Fighter Jets
A plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 2, 2026.   (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Crews on three US fighter jets escaped serious injury Monday after they were accidentally shot down by allied Kuwaiti forces, reports the Wall Street Journal. All six crew members ejected and were in stable condition, said US Central Command. "Three US F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident," said a Central Command statement, per the Times of Israel. A video at CNN appears to show one of the jets going down.

Neither the US nor Kuwait has explained what went wrong. The misfire came as the US and Israel continued bombing Iranian targets for a third day. Three US service members have been killed since the military campaign began and five seriously wounded, and President Trump has warned that more American casualties are likely.

