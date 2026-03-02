Kuwait Mistakenly Downs 3 US Fighter Jets

Crews on three US fighter jets escaped serious injury Monday after they were accidentally shot down by allied Kuwaiti forces, reports the Wall Street Journal. All six crew members ejected and were in stable condition, said US Central Command. "Three US F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident," said a Central Command statement, per the Times of Israel. A video at CNN appears to show one of the jets going down.