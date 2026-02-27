Unusual Bets on Alien Life Raise Suspicions

A nearly six-figure wager on aliens has turned one corner of Wall Street-style betting into a conspiracy theorist's dream. The Atlantic's Ross Andersen reports that on Monday night, a trader on prediction platform Kalshi suddenly dropped close to $100,000 on a contract that pays out only if the Trump administration formally confirms the existence of extraterrestrial life or technology by year's end. Around 35 minutes later, another bet almost twice that big was placed. The trades were so big and abrupt that, for a brief window, the market was pricing the odds of such a revelation at roughly one in three.

"If the President, any member of the Cabinet, any member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, or any US federal agency definitively states that extraterrestrial life or technology exists before Jan 1, 2027, then the market resolves to Yes," the Kalshi contract states. It says people not permitted to trade include "persons who are employed by any of the Source Agencies" and "persons who hold any material, non-public information on the Underlying."