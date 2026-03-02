As Super-Rich Flee the Gulf, They Turn to Riyadh

Riyadh has abruptly morphed from a hard-to-access Gulf capital to the main escape hatch for the region's uber wealthy, reports Semafor. After Iranian missiles and drones struck Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman's port, private security firms began running convoys of SUVs on 10-hour drives from Dubai to Riyadh, with its King Khalid International Airport one of the few major hubs still operating. From there, private jets to Europe are going for as much as $350,000 as the super-rich flee their onetime playground, said Ameerh Naran, CEO of jet brokerage firm Vimana Private, with demand also pushing up prices for ground transport. "Saudi Arabia is the only real option for people who want to get out of the region right now," says Naran.