2 People, Dog Dead After Virginia Road Rage Incident

A stretch of the Capital Beltway in northern Virginia turned into a crime scene Sunday after a reported road-rage incident escalated into multiple stabbings and an officer-involved shooting, leaving two people and a dog dead, Fox Baltimore reports. Virginia State Police say it unfolded just before 1:20pm on southbound I-495 near Exit 42 in Fairfax County, where a state trooper responding to reports of a road rage incident arrived on the scene and encountered a knife-wielding man, who allegedly confronted the officer, WTOP reports.

According to police, the trooper shot the man in what was described as self-defense; the man later died at a hospital, and the trooper was not injured, WTVR reports. Troopers found four stabbing victims at the scene. A 39-year-old woman died from her injuries, and three others were hospitalized. A dog that had been stabbed was also killed. Investigators believe the violence followed a crash on the Beltway but are still piecing together what happened. Authorities say there is no indication of terrorism. The incident shut down all southbound lanes between Gallows Road and Little River Turnpike for hours, with traffic diverted at Exit 50A as the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigations continued its work.