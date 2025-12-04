Van Epps Is Sworn in 2 Days After Election Win

Republican Matt Van Epps of Tennessee was sworn Thursday as the newest House member, two days after winning a closely watched special election that helped maintain his party's slim grip on power. "I come to this distinguished body as a Christian, a husband and a father and an Army special operations helicopter pilot with nine combat tours who has seen firsthand what makes this nation exceptional," Van Epps said in his first floor speech. Van Epps promised to work to enact President Trump's "America First" agenda and said voters "didn't send me here to just give a speech. They sent me here to deliver, and that is exactly what I intend to do."