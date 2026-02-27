It Turns Out That Mr. Clean Has a First Name

The chrome-domed king of kitchen counters is apparently clocking out. After nearly seven decades as Procter & Gamble's resident grime fighter, Mr. Clean has declared he's retiring from the cleaning game, according to a series of tongue-in-cheek posts on the brand's social media accounts. In a video shared on Instagram, the normally all-white-clad mascot appears in sunglasses and a Hawaiian shirt, standing at a lectern under a "Breaking News" banner announcing his exit, per the New York Times . A narrator notes that, after a spotless career, he's ready for "new adventures."

A follow-up post was framed as a Notes app statement, in which Mr. Clean wrote he was "saying goodbye to the world of cleaning in pursuit of new hobbies," and signed it "Veritably, formerly known as Mr. Clean"—a nod to the character's little-known first name. Since the announcement, the brand has floated possible retirement pursuits for Veritably, including DJing, snowboarding, cooking, and rock climbing, adding that "no one said retirement had to be boring."

"End of an era," one commenter remarked, per E! News. For fans worried the cleaning aisle might look different, the company says not to panic. A spokeswoman tells the Times that Mr. Clean's retirement won't affect product packaging. The mascot, introduced in 1958 and created by commercial artist Richard Black, has fronted an expanding lineup that now includes Magic Eraser pads, multipurpose sprays, and assorted cleaning tools. He was originally conceived as a genie-like figure with "magic" cleaning power; P&G ultimately chose Black's sketch of a muscular, earring-wearing bald man as the face of the brand.