Ellisons Could Soon Control a Massive Media Empire

One of tech's elder statesmen and his once-minor studio-owner son are suddenly on the verge of becoming Hollywood's next power family. If Oracle founder Larry Ellison and his son David complete a deal to bolt Warner Bros. Discovery onto Paramount Skydance, which was created in an August merger, the duo would preside over a sprawl of outlets that stretches from NFL broadcasts to TikTok feeds, the New York Times reports. The resulting web of companies would include CBS, CNN, HBO, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, and software giant Oracle—plus a significant piece of TikTok's US operation—putting the Ellisons in the same league as the Murdochs at their peak.