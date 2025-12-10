Beyonce Assumes Met Gala Role After 10-Year Absence

Beyoncé is heading back up the Met steps—and this time she'll be running the show. Vogue announced Wednesday that the "Cowboy Carter" singer will serve as a co-chair of the 2026 Met Gala, marking her first appearance at fashion's biggest night in 10 years. Set for May 4, Beyoncé be part of a "high-powered quartet," notes the AP : She'll share co-chair duties with frequent attendees Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams and longtime Met Gala power broker Anna Wintour. It'll be Williams' first time co-chairing, though sister Serena did so seven years ago. Beyoncé served as honorary chair in 2013, and Kidman co-chaired in 2003 and 2005.

Beyoncé last walked the Met Gala red carpet in 2016, wearing a nude Givenchy Haute Couture gown for the "Manus x Machina" theme. She has a long Met Gala history, with appearances in 2008 and then 2011 through 2016, often in Givenchy. As co-chair, she'll reportedly help host the evening, shape the guest list, and collaborate on the menu and décor, working alongside Wintour, who has final sign-off. The dress code for the 2026 event has yet to be announced.

Designer Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz will lead the Met Gala Host Committee, with USA Today rounding up some of the big names they'll be joined by: Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Blackpink's Lisa, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, and A'ja Wilson. The annual event doubles as a fundraiser, which last year raised a record $31 million for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.