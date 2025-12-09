Kimmel Celebrates Deal for 'Another No-Talent Year'

Jimmy Kimmel is keeping his late-night seat warm for at least one more year. The comedian has signed a one-year extension with Disney to continue hosting ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! into 2027, sources tell Bloomberg . His contract had been due to expire in May of next year, and President Trump has repeatedly called for him to be taken off the air. Sources tell Bloomberg and Variety that the deal was agreed to months ago but that the announcement was delayed, first out of respect for Stephen Colbert, whose show on CBS will end next May , and later after Kimmel's show was briefly suspended in September after remarks he made after the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The deal will keep Kimmel on the air until at least May 2027. "I am pleased to announce another no-talent year," he quipped in an Instagram post. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Kimmel had a record audience when he returned from suspension. Trump, a frequent Kimmel target, celebrated Colbert's cancellation in July and said Kimmel should be next. In September, he threatened to sue ABC over Kimmel's return.

The late-night TV landscape faces major upheaval, with shrinking audiences and Colbert's impending departure, but the deal signals some stability for fans worried about the future of the format, Variety notes. Kimmel, who's helmed his show since 2003, is one of the last veterans standing as network late-night rosters thin out. With viewers, especially younger ones, fleeing traditional TV for streaming, networks are increasingly eyeing YouTube stats as closely as Nielsen ratings.