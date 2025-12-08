Kristen Stewart Has Had It With He-Man Method Acting

A New York Times interview with Kristen Stewart has gotten some buzz over a tangent about Marlon Brando and Hollywood masculinity. Interviewer David Marchese brought up the famous actor, noting how he famously mispronounced "krypton" in Superman. As legend has it, he did so deliberately, as a way to retain integrity despite appearing in a popcorn movie. The anecdote had Stewart scoffing:

"Brando sounds like a hero, doesn't he? If a woman did that, it would be different," she said.

"Performance is inherently vulnerable and therefore quite embarrassing and unmasculine. There's no bravado in suggesting that you're a mouthpiece for someone else's ideas. It's inherently submissive. Have you ever heard of a female actor that was method?"