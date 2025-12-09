Miss Jamaica Fell in Stage Hole, Suffered Brain Bleed

Dr. Gabrielle Henry, the Miss Universe contestant representing Jamaica who tumbled from the stage last month, is finally leaving a Thai hospital almost three weeks later. The Miss Universe Organization and Henry's family announced she will return to Jamaica, though she won't be going home, per ABC News . Instead, Henry, accompanied by a medical escort, will go directly to a hospital for additional treatment and recovery.

The statement elaborates on the ophthalmologist's injuries, noting she fell through an opening in the stage during the competition's preliminary evening gown segment on Nov. 19, suffering a brain bleed "with loss of consciousness, a fracture, facial lacerations and other significant injuries." She was admitted to a Bangkok hospital's intensive care unit in critical condition and remains under 24-hour specialist supervision, her family says, per USA Today.

The family thanked the Miss Universe organization for covering all related medical expenses so far, as well as accommodation costs for family members. The organization has pledged to pay any further costs arising from Henry's injuries. It hardly needs another controversy on its hands. This year's competition saw contestants walk out over remarks made by a pageant director, while a judge resigned days before the final ceremony, alleging the contest is rigged. A co-owner is now wanted for potential fraud.