Bob Dylan's New Tour Skips Big Cities for Small-Town America

Bob Dylan is hitting the road again in 2026, but fans hoping to catch him in big cities will be out of luck. The legendary musician's latest leg of the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour will bypass major metropolitan areas, instead focusing on smaller towns that rarely see marquee acts. Per Rolling Stone , the 27-date US run begins March 21 in Omaha, Nebraska, and wraps up May 1 in Abilene, Texas, with stops in places like La Crosse, Wisconsin; Saginaw, Michigan; Spartanburg, South Carolina; and Macon, Georgia.

Parade notes that Dylan dropped a hint in November about the upcoming tour, writing on X, "We will see you early Spring 2026, will let you know where and when later." As with previous tours, the 84-year-old Dylan is expected to lean heavily on material from his 2020 album Rough and Rowdy Ways, though longtime followers know his set lists can be unpredictable. Fans might catch a few classics sprinkled in—think "Desolation Row" or "I'll Be Your Baby Tonight"—and, if Dylan is feeling particularly generous, the occasional cover or deep cut. Recent European shows saw him tackling songs by Van Morrison and the Pogues.

Over the past few years, Dylan has reworked his songs' arrangements and rotated drummers, keeping even familiar tunes fresh. "One night a song has drums and is a fast, up-tempo song," one Dylan fan tells Rolling Stone. "The next night it's basically a solo piano ballad, the same song." Dylan has also taken breaks from his main tour to join Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival, where he has performed more covers and older material.