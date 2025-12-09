Jason Bateman Tamps Down Rumors of Friction With Sister

Lots of people want to read friction into the relationship of the famous Bateman siblings because they appear to be at opposite ends of the political spectrum, but brother Jason sought to clear things up in an interview with Esquire . The 56-year-old actor acknowledged that he and older sister Justine, 59, don't see each other often. "There isn't the typical, 'We see each other every Thanksgiving or every Christmas and our kids want to be together,'" he says. "There isn't that. In a great way." Elaborating on the latter:

As listeners of the popular Smartless podcast he co-hosts know, Jason Bateman leans left. But as USA Today notes, Justine sounded pretty happy with the result of the 2024 election because she saw it as the end of cancel culture. "Trying to shut down everybody, even wanting to discuss things that are going on in our society, has had a bad result," she said in November 2024. "And we saw in the election results that more people than not are done with it. That's why I say it's over." More recently, she, too, sought to end the speculation of a rift with her brother:

"Anyone bringing up my brother to me for any other reason than to say you like his new upcoming show, or any of his past work, will be muted at best, and blocked at worst," she tweeted in September. "I'm not interested in your fantasy about some imagined conflict between the two of us over your political ideologies. Really, it's sick."

