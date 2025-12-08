Golden Globe Nominees Are Out

Nominees for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday morning, and the AP reports that One Battle After Another is this year's leading nominee. Here's a list of who's nominated for this year's awards, which will be held Jan. 11 at the Beverly Hilton. Nikki Glaser will host the ceremony.

Best motion picture, drama: Frankenstein; Hamnet; It Was Just An Accident; The Secret Agent; Sentimental Value; Sinners.

Best motion picture, musical, or comedy: Blue Moon; Begonia; Marty Supreme; No Other Choice; Nouvelle Vague; One Battle After Another.

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, drama: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet; Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love; Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value; Julia Roberts, After the Hunt; Tessa Thompson, Hedda; Eva Victor, Sorry Baby.

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture, drama: Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams; Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein; Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine; Michael B. Jordan, Sinners; Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent; Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.