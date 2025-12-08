Golden Globe Nominees Are Out

One Battle After Another leads the pack with 9
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 8, 2025 9:14 AM CST
One Battle After Another Leads Golden Globe Nominees
Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from "One Battle After Another."   (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Nominees for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday morning, and the AP reports that One Battle After Another is this year's leading nominee. Here's a list of who's nominated for this year's awards, which will be held Jan. 11 at the Beverly Hilton. Nikki Glaser will host the ceremony.

  • Best motion picture, drama: Frankenstein; Hamnet; It Was Just An Accident; The Secret Agent; Sentimental Value; Sinners.
  • Best motion picture, musical, or comedy: Blue Moon; Begonia; Marty Supreme; No Other Choice; Nouvelle Vague; One Battle After Another.
  • Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, drama: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet; Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love; Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value; Julia Roberts, After the Hunt; Tessa Thompson, Hedda; Eva Victor, Sorry Baby.
  • Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture, drama: Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams; Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein; Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine; Michael B. Jordan, Sinners; Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent; Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.

  • Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, musical, or comedy: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You; Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good; Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue; Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another; Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee; Emma Stone, Bugonia.
  • Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture, musical, or comedy: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme; George Clooney, Jay Kelly; Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another; Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon; Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice; Jesse Plemons, Bugonia.
  • Cinematic and box office achievement: Avatar: Fire and Ash; F1; KPop Demon Hunters; Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning; Sinners; Weapons; Wicked: For Good; Zootopia 2.
  • Best motion picture, non-English: It Was Just an Accident, France; No Other Choice, South Korea; The Secret Agent, Brazil; Sentimental Value, Norway; Sirat, Spain; The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia.
  • Best motion picture, animated: Arco; Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle; Elio; KPop Demon Hunters; Little Amélie or the Character of Rain; Zootopia 2.
  • Best director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another; Ryan Coogler, Sinners; Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein; Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident; Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value; Chloé Zhao, Hamnet.
  • Best original score: Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat; Sinners, Ludwig Göransson; One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood; Sirat; Kangding Ray; Hamnet, Max Richter; F1, Hans Zimmer.
  • Best original song: "Dream as One," from Avatar: Fire and Ash; "Golden," from KPop Demon Hunters; "I Lied to You," from Sinners; "No Place Like Home," from Wicked: For Good; "The Girl in the Bubble," from Wicked: For Good; "Train Dreams," from Train Dreams.

  • Best television series, drama: The Diplomat; The Pitt; Pluribus; Severance; Slow Horses; The White Lotus.
  • Best television series, comedy or musical: Abbott Elementary; The Bear; Hacks; Nobody Wants This; Only Murders in the Building; The Studio.
  • Best performance by a female actor, drama: Kathy Bates, Matlock; Britt Lower, Severance; Helen Mirren, Mobland; Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us; Keri Russell, The Diplomat; Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus.
  • Best performance by a male actor, drama: Sterling K. Brown, Paradise; Diego Luna, Andor; Gary Oldman, Slow Horses; Mark Ruffalo, Task; Adam Scott, Severance; Noah Wyle, The Pitt.
  • Best performance by a female actor TV series, musical, or comedy: Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This; Ayo Edebiri, The Bear; Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building; Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face; Jenna Ortega, Wednesday; Jean Smart, Hacks.
  • Best performance by a male actor, TV series, musical, or comedy: Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This; Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building; Glen Powell, Chad Powers; Seth Rogen, The Studio; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building; Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.
  • Best limited series, anthology series, or movie made for television: Adolescence; All Her Fault; The Beast in Me; Black Mirror; The Girlfriend; Dying for Sex.
  • Best performance in stand-up comedy on TV: Bill Maher, Is Anyone Else Seeing This?; Brett Goldstein, The Second Best Night of Your Life; Kevin Hart, Acting My Age; Kumail Nanjiani, Night Thoughts; Ricky Gervais, Mortality; Sarah Silverman, PostMortem.
  • Best podcast: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard; Call Her Daddy; Good Hang with Amy Poehler; The Mel Robbins Podcast; SmartLess; Up First from NPR.

