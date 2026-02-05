Olympic Hockey Game Postponed After Outbreak

A stomach bug has sidelined an Olympic hockey matchup. A norovirus outbreak on Finland's women's team has forced the postponement of Thursday's game against defending Olympic champions Canada, officials said, after 13 Finnish players were either sickened or placed in isolation. Olympic organizers called moving the game "a responsible and necessary decision" to protect both teams and preserve fair play, rescheduling the matchup for Feb. 12 at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena, NBC News reports.

Norovirus, often labeled a "stomach bug," spreads easily in close quarters and typically causes vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC. Most people recover in a few days but can remain contagious afterward, a serious concern in locker rooms and team facilities. Finland first noticed symptoms Tuesday night; by the end of Thursday's practice, the roster was down to 10 healthy players. "Most of them are getting better but not healthy enough to play. And there's the chance that if we would play, it could influence Team Canada and their health as well," head coach Tero Lehterä said, per the AP.

The coach joked that the last time he competed with just 10 players was a beer league outing. "It might become a strength. I got to think positive," he said. "We might be stronger when we come out of this. You never know." Finland, a perennial contender, has claimed bronze at the last two Winter Games. The US women's team, which took silver in 2022, beat the Czech Republic 5-1 in a preliminary round game on Thursday, the AP reports. Vice President JD Vance, who arrived in Milan with his family Thursday, stood up to applaud the goals.