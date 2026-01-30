Sha'Carri Richardson Faces 'Super Speeder' Charge

Sha'Carri Richardson's latest headline has nothing to do with a finish line, NBC News reports. The 25-year-old Olympic sprint star was arrested Thursday in Orange County, Fla., on a charge of driving more than 100mph, according to jail records. She was booked on a count tied to the state's new "super speeder" statute, which targets drivers going at least 50mph over the limit or above 100mph. Her bond was set at $500; WESH reports she posted it and was released. Representatives for Richardson and USA Track & Field did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Richardson was allegedly going 104mph on a parkway outside Orlando, the AP reports. An Orange County Sheriff's Department spokesperson says she was "dangerously tailgating and traveling across lanes of travel to pass other motorists."

Florida's law, which took effect July 1, allows for up to 30 days in jail or a $500 fine for a first conviction, with stiffer penalties and possible license revocation for repeat offenders. Richardson is coming off a standout performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she took silver in the 100 meters and gold in the 4x100 relay. Her off-track life has been more turbulent: She was arrested in August after an alleged altercation with her boyfriend at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport; he declined to press charges, and she later apologized on social media. In 2021, she served a one-month suspension after testing positive for THC at the US Olympic trials, sidelining her from the Tokyo Games in her marquee event.