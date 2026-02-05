MLB Just Pitched an AI Surprise

Major League Baseball players have agreed to let a tech company create AI characters of themselves that can chat and interact with fans. Under an agreement announced Thursday between Genies and MLB Players Inc., the business affiliate of the players association, AI avatars of top stars will be created that can have conversations with fans, per the AP . Each avatar will reflect a player's voice and interests. Genies—which Axios notes is currently working with the players group to make sure all the appropriate NIL (name, image, likeness) rights are secured—will have the ability to charge for chat interactions, in-app experiences, and digital goods, per the AP.

It's not yet clear which players will initially be available as avatars. "Genies is looking to own the visual layer for all LLM experiences," CEO Akash Nigam tells Axios. "We believe that every single human on Earth ... is going to have some avatar representation, and we believe that you're going to interface with the internet through these AI avatars." Evan Kaplan, who helms the players association, adds, per a release: "This initiative is a key part of our broader strategy to connect with fans worldwide through innovative digital experiences that honor player authenticity while creating new opportunities for engagement."