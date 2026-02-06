Court Filing Says a Quarter of Clase's Pitches Were Dodgy

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase is accused of throwing many more rigged pitches than earlier disclosed, according to a new court filing that greatly expands the scope of the federal case against him. A motion filed Thursday by an attorney for fellow Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz says prosecutors believe Clase threw questionable pitches in 48 games over a two-year span, far beyond the nine games listed in an indictment unsealed in November, ESPN reports. Both pitchers were indicted on charges including wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, and conspiracy to influence sporting contests by bribery. They have pleaded not guilty.

The motion, submitted in federal court in Brooklyn, argues that Ortiz's case should be separated from Clase's because the alleged conduct differs sharply in scale and detail. Ortiz is accused of rigging pitches in only two games in June 2025 and, his lawyer notes, is not alleged to have communicated directly with bettors. Clase, by contrast, is accused of throwing suspicious pitches in around a quarter of his 197 regular-season games from 2023 to July 2025, when MLB put him on non-disciplinary leave, reports ESPN.

In the filing, attorney Christos N. Georgalis says a joint trial would unfairly link Ortiz to "26 months of alleged criminal conduct by Mr. Clase," including suspicious pitches across 48 games, numerous contacts with a bettor, cash transfers, and coordination of wagers. Prosecutors say the pitchers accepted thousands of dollars in bribes to help two unnamed gamblers in the Dominican Republic win at least $460,000 by wagering on pitch speed and outcomes. Trial is currently set for May 4, though Ortiz's attorney has requested more time. Both men face up to 65 years in prison, Cleveland.com reports. Potential penalties from MLB include lifetime bans.