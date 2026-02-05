NBA Player Shoves Mascot, Gets Suspended

Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes has received a one-game suspension for pushing the Washington Wizards' mascot before a game last week. Hayes pushed the mascot "G-Wiz" during pre-game introductions ahead of the Lakers' 142-111 win in Washington on Friday, the AP reports. (See the moment here .) The mascot had been running with an oversized flag before Hayes shoved, sending him "careening into cheerleaders," per USA Today . Like many mascots. G-Wiz has been known to prank opposing teams, but it's not clear what prompted the shove, SI reports.

Hayes had 10 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal off the bench in Friday's game. He will serve the suspension on Thursday when the Lakers host the Philadelphia 76ers, according to a statement from the NBA. Hayes was drafted by Atlanta in the first round of the 2019 draft, but his rights were immediately traded over to New Orleans. He spent his first four seasons with the Pelicans before joining the Lakers in 2023.