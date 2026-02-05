Potential No. 1 Pick in NHL Charged With Assault

A college hockey star who is destined for the pros faces criminal charges first. Penn State forward Gavin McKenna, 18, has been charged with felony aggravated assault after an altercation with a 21-year-old man in State College, Pennsylvania, last weekend, reports the Athletic . The 21-year-old needed facial surgery as a result, according to police and court records. McKenna, an 18-year-old native of Canada, is considered a possible No. 1 pick at this June's NHL draft.

The incident reportedly occurred around 8:45pm Saturday, hours after Penn State hosted Michigan State in a high-profile outdoor game at Beaver Stadium and lost 5-4 in overtime, per ESPN. Police say McKenna struck the man in the face during their altercation. He was arraigned Wednesday and released on $20,000 bail, with a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 11. A first-degree felony aggravated assault conviction in Pennsylvania can carry up to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

"We are aware that charges have been filed; however, as this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not have any further comment," said Penn State athletics spokesperson John Hanna in a statement. The NHL said it is aware of the case but did not comment because McKenna is not yet in the league. The charges were first reported by Onward State, a student publication. McKenna played in the Canadian juniors before jumping to the NCAA, and he is thought to earn roughly $700,000 in name, image, and likeness money. Through 26 games this season, he has 11 goals and 21 assists, and is tied for the team lead with 32 points.