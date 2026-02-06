Luigi Mangione Has Outburst in Court

Accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione received a trial date on his state charges Friday, and he did not sound happy about it. The judge announced a June 8 date, which is three months before his federal trial is scheduled to start and against the wishes of his defense team, who say it's too soon, reports CBS News . As he was being led from the courtroom in handcuffs, the 27-year-old loudly made his feelings known. "It's the same trial twice," he shouted, per WPIX . "One plus one is two. Double jeopardy by any commonsense definition."

State prosecutors requested the early start date, and Mangione's defense team unsuccessfully tried to sway Judge Gregory Carro. "Mr. Mangione is being put in an untenable situation," defense lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo said. "This is a tug-of-war between two different prosecution offices." When she added, "The defense will not be ready on June 8," Carro responded, "Be ready." Mangione is charged in both state and federal court in the 2024 shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Midtown hotel. He has pleaded not guilty.

One wrinkle could change things: The judge said it appears the federal government has backed away from an understanding that the state case would proceed first, with jury selection scheduled to start on Sept. 8 in the federal case. If, however, the federal government ends up pushing back its trial date to later in the year or into next year, the state trial can be delayed until September, said Carro. (The death penalty is off the table.)