A Hall of Fame Quarterback Is Dead at 91

Sonny Jurgensen, the Hall of Fame quarterback whose strong arm, keen wit, and affable personality made him one of the most beloved figures in Washington football history, has died at age 91, per the AP. While a cause was not disclosed, a Washington Commanders spokesperson confirmed Friday the team learned of Jurgensen's death that morning from his family. Jurgensen did not win a Super Bowl in his 18 seasons, but he was "considered one of the finest pure passers in the annals of the game," per the Washington Post.