A Hall of Fame Quarterback Is Dead at 91

Feb 6, 2026
Sonny Jurgensen, the Hall of Fame quarterback whose strong arm, keen wit, and affable personality made him one of the most beloved figures in Washington football history, has died at age 91, per the AP. While a cause was not disclosed, a Washington Commanders spokesperson confirmed Friday the team learned of Jurgensen's death that morning from his family. Jurgensen did not win a Super Bowl in his 18 seasons, but he was "considered one of the finest pure passers in the annals of the game," per the Washington Post.

  • "We are enormously proud of his amazing life and accomplishments on the field, marked not only by a golden arm but also a fearless spirit and intellect that earned him a place among the legends in Canton," his family said in a statement.
  • Jurgensen arrived in Washington in 1964 in a surprise quarterback swap that sent Norm Snead to the Philadelphia Eagles. Over the next 11 seasons, Jurgensen rewrote the team's record books. He topped 3,000 yards in a season five times, including twice with Philadelphia, in an era before rules changes opened up NFL offenses.
  • He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and remains the only Washington player to wear the No. 9 jersey in a game.
  • "Sonny Jurgensen is, and always will be, one of the defining legends of Washington football," said controlling owner Josh Harris, who grew up a fan. Jurgensen's four-plus decades of association with the franchise in Washington as a quarterback and then as a broadcaster made him a one-name celebrity in the nation's capital.
  • Notorious for breaking curfew, Jurgensen was also known for ignoring coaches and joking about his less-than-ideal physique. He more than compensated with his pinpoint passing from the pocket, helping make the then-Redskins exciting and competitive again, leading the team to more victories in his first three seasons than the club had won in its previous six.
  • "All I ask of my blockers is 4 seconds," he once said. "I try to stay on my feet and not be forced out of the pocket. I beat people by throwing, not running."

