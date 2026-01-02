Stocks Start New Year Modestly

Markets were mostly quiet, the AP reports, with the influential technology sector driving much of the up-and-down action. The mostly minor moves capped off a tepid and shortened week; markets were closed on Thursday for New Year's Day. Technology stocks steered the market, especially those of companies with a focus on artificial intelligence, continuing the trend that pushed the broader market to records in 2025. Nvidia jumped 1.3% and was the biggest force trying to push the market higher. But a 2.2% fall for Microsoft helped to check those gains. Tesla also weighed on markets with a 2.6% drop after after reporting falling sales for a second year in a row.

Furniture companies gained ground following President Trump's move to delay increased tariffs on upholstered furniture. RH rose 8%, and Wayfair rose 6.1%. E-commerce giant Alibaba climbed 4.3%. Wall Street will move past the mostly quiet holiday season starting Monday. The first full week of the new year will include several closely watched economic updates. They will also be some of the last big updates the Fed sees before its next meeting at the end of January.