Salvador Dali's Largest Painting Heads to Auction

Salvador Dali's biggest canvas ever is about to hit the auction block, and if you're interested, you'll need quite the space to display it. The painting Dali created in 1939 as a stage backdrop for the Bacchanale ballet at New York's Metropolitan Opera, is roughly 100 feet wide and about 65 feet tall. Made up of four canvases and 13 panels erected in front of a backdrop curtain, the artwork will be sold March 26 at Bonhams' annual Surrealism sale in Paris, where it's expected to bring in between $232,000 and $348,000, per Smithsonian. The work has been described by Bonhams as immersing viewers in Dali's "surreal universe."