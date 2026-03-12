McDonald's Really, Really Wants to Feed You for $3

McDonald's may be embracing unabashed gluttony with its Big Arch, but it's also about to lean even harder into cheap eats. Starting in April, the chain will roll out a revamped value push—internally dubbed "McValue 2.0"—built around a lineup of items priced at $3 or less and new $4 breakfast combos, according to the Wall Street Journal. The under-$3 menu is expected to feature staples like a sausage biscuit and 4-piece McNuggets, while the $4 breakfast deals will bundle a McMuffin, hash brown, and coffee. The effort follows $5 meal deals and $1 add-on items introduced over the past two years as the company tries to reclaim its low-cost reputation eroded by post-pandemic price hikes.
CEO Chris Kempczinski has promised to defend McDonald's "leadership position in value," even as rivals like Panera and Domino's aggressively promote their own deals; Axios notes that Taco Bell rolled out its own $3 menu in January. McDonald's says the strategy is drawing more lower-income customers back to combo meals, though perceptions of affordability remain below pre-2020 levels. Franchisees, who set prices and vote on national offers, have signed off on the new plan, with training on the updated discounts slated to begin in the coming weeks. It's not the only gimmick on the way: The New York Post notes that the chain is also testing high-protein menu items geared toward people on GLP-1 drugs.