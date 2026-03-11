Americans May Be Losing $119B a Year to Scams

American wallets are leaking far more cash to scammers than official tallies show, a new analysis suggests. The Consumer Federation of America nonprofit estimates that people in the US are losing at least $119 billion a year to fraud—far above the FBI's reported $16.6 billion in losses for 2024, a figure the agency itself concedes is a major undercount, reports NBC News . Per Bankrate , 40% of US adults say they've been hit by some kind of money-based fraud or scam since January 2025, with nearly three-quarters claiming the same at some point in their life.

Using federal data indicating that only about 14% of scams are reported, the CFA extrapolated real losses, pegging investment schemes as the biggest drain, per NBC. Those include "pig butchering" crypto cons, which involve a perpetrator firing off texts to an unsuspecting victim, claiming it was a wrong number, then trying to create a relationship with the victim from there. The CFA estimates these types of scams cost victims about $46.6 billion in 2024.

Experts tell Bankrate that artificial intelligence is worsening matters on this front, with suspects using AI technology to make deepfakes, whip up phony emails, and clone voices, among other shady tactics. Per NBC, the CFA urges tighter rules on data brokers, arguing that cheaply purchased lists of vulnerable consumers help scammers micro-target people with "addictive tendencies or [who] have a lot of credit," according to Ben Winters, the CFA's AI and privacy chief. Meanwhile, experts offer tips on how to avoid "smishing" scams via text, as well as romance scams, which dupe tens of thousands of people every year.