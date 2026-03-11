After Dissing GoFundMe, Mickey Rourke Booted From Home

Mickey Rourke's latest drama is playing out in a Los Angeles courtroom, not on a movie set. A judge has issued a default judgment ordering the 73-year-old actor officially evicted from his $7,000-a-month Beverly Grove rental after he allegedly ran up about $59,000 in unpaid rent and failed to respond to an eviction complaint to either pay up or get out, according to court records cited by the Los Angeles Times . The ruling comes weeks after Rourke's team launched a GoFundMe that pulled in more than $100,000 in days—money that Rourke then publicly rejected , calling the fundraiser "humiliating."

In a January Instagram video, he blamed the rent nonpayment on what he described as unsafe conditions in the home, including rodents, deteriorating floors, and nonfunctioning plumbing, urging donors to seek refunds. His manager has said the fundraiser was approved by his camp and that she was already working to move him into a Koreatown apartment. People notes that Rourke was seen moving items out of the Beverly Grove residence in January.

That same month, Rourke's manager, who set up the GoFundMe, suggested that Rourke was doing OK, despite his housing turmoil. "Mickey has received many offers in the last few days, is attached to a number of projects, and is even developing his own property in the form of a graphic novel deal," Kimberly Hines told Entertainment Weekly at the time. She added that "2026 will be a banner year for Mickey."