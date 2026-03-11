Team Pulls Out of World Cup for First Time Since 1950

Iran has pulled out of this summer's World Cup in the US, despite word from FIFA and the White House that it would be allowed to play. Hours after FIFA president Gianni Infantino said President Trump assured him Iran's team would be "welcome" at the tournament, Iran's sports minister Ahmad Donyamali told state TV the country would not take part, citing the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and calling the US a "corrupt regime" that had "forced two wars on us" and "martyred thousands of our people."

"Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup," Donyamali said, per CBS Sports. "If any other country were to host the World Cup and did even one-thousandth of what they did, the international community would definitely take action and take the hosting rights away from that country."