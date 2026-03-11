FBI Alert: Iran 'Allegedly Aspired' to Strike California

Iran may be thousands of miles away, but an FBI alert viewed by ABC News suggests it may have Pacific Coast ambitions. ABC News reports the bureau quietly warned California law enforcement agencies late last month that Iran "allegedly aspired" to strike the state if the US struck it first. The alert reads in part:

"We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California. ... We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack."

Neither the FBI office in LA nor the White House opted to comment, though President Trump did tell reporters he wasn't concerned about the possibility of an Iran attack on US soil. A source tells the Los Angeles Times the warning was spun out of US Coast Guard intelligence, but sources add there is no credible evidence backing it. Still, former DHS intelligence chief John Cohen called the FBI alert prudent, telling ABC News, "We know Iran has an extensive presence in Mexico and South America, they have relationships, they have the drones and now they have the incentive to conduct attacks."

The Desert Sun reports Gov. Gavin Newsom was asked about the FBI alert at a Wednesday news conference and said, "As it relates to drone strikes, we've been aware of that information. We've been working collaboratively through the SOC (State Operation Center), which we established right after the war began ... [and] working locally to make sure we transmit any information that we have received. ... I have nothing more insightful beyond just what's been reported."