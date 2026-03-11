After Trump's Call to Release UFO Files, Expert Disappears

Police in New Mexico are knocking on a lot of doors in the hunt for a missing former Air Force general with a high-level UFO background. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says investigators have reached out to more than 600 homeowners near the Albuquerque residence of retired Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland, 68, asking for security camera footage or any information that might pinpoint his movements since he vanished on foot on Feb. 28, leaving his phone behind, per the New York Post. Despite dozens of tips, authorities say they still have no confirmed sightings. Early on, they noted they were concerned for McCasland's safety "due to his medical issues," per Fox News.