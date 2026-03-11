After Trump's Call to Release UFO Files, Expert Disappears

Police in New Mexico are knocking on a lot of doors in the hunt for a missing former Air Force general with a high-level UFO background. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says investigators have reached out to more than 600 homeowners near the Albuquerque residence of retired Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland, 68, asking for security camera footage or any information that might pinpoint his movements since he vanished on foot on Feb. 28, leaving his phone behind, per the New York Post. Despite dozens of tips, authorities say they still have no confirmed sightings. Early on, they noted they were concerned for McCasland's safety "due to his medical issues," per Fox News.
A Silver Alert is in effect for McCasland, who once led research at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, overseeing classified space weapons programs. That role, and his expertise on alleged government knowledge of extraterrestrials, has drawn wider attention to the case. Journalist Ross Coulthart called the disappearance "a grave national security crisis" on his podcast, tying its timing to President Trump's recent call for the Pentagon to prepare UFO-related files for release, per NewsNation. The sheriff's office, working with the FBI, says it continues to pursue every lead and is urging anyone with information to contact its Missing Persons Unit or submit tips online.